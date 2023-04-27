Ashland Train Day returns to the locomotive loving town

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland, a town literally built around trains, will celebrate its love of locomotives this weekend at the 19th annual Ashland Train Day.

“The town was built up around it and everyone who was contributing to these tracks fell in love with a town so much and the culture they were creating, that they wanted to live here,” Downtown Ashland Association Marketing Director Louisa Keeton recalled.

The street festival is a family-friendly event, presented by Trackside Grill .

Organizers invite you to explore the town and see what it has to offer. "You will find freight and passenger trains, touch-a-truck, model trains, railroad history, live music, kiddie rides, festival food, dance music, and gift shopping,” according to a press release.

More than 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will pass through the center of the event.

The Kid Zone offers a world of fun with a bouncy house, obstacle course and games.

Model trains of every size and scale will be on display — plus vintage railroad equipment and a red caboose. The event brings Virginia’s railroad history to life with two museums, three storytellers, and a 16-stop scavenger hunt, organizers said.

The Ashland Police Department reminds residents the Ashland Train Day will be taking place on Route 54 and Railroad Avenue on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the large amount of pedestrian traffic on both sides of the railroad tracks, the following road closures will begin at 7 a.m.:



Route 54 (England Street/Thompson Street) from Maple Street to Duncan Street.

The 100 block of North Railroad Avenue (both sides).

The 100 block of Hanover Avenue.

The 100, 200 and 300 blocks South Center Street/Railroad Avenue (both sides of tracks, from Route 54 to Myrtle Street),

Robinson Street between South Railroad Avenue and Maple Street,

Lee Street between South Railroad Avenue and the south side rear driveway of the library closest to Virginia Street.

Traffic on Route 54 will be detoured around the Train Day event using these routes:

Eastbound traffic on Route 54 will be detoured north onto North James Street, east on Henry Clay Road to College Avenue, south on Henry Street to Route 54.

Westbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured north onto Henry Street, west on College Avenue to Henry Clay Road, then south on North James Street to Route 54.

Truck traffic will be prohibited on Route 54 from Medical Drive to Route 1. Detour signs will be in place to direct truck traffic to an alternate route.

Detours will be designated by signage.

Temporary no parking signs will restrict parking between 12 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Saturday, April 29:



Henry Clay Road between North Railroad Avenue and North James Street.

Both sides of Railroad Avenue from Henry Clay Road to Myrtle Street.

South Center Street from Myrtle Street to Cox Lane.

Hanover Avenue from Thompson Street to South James Street.

Maple Street from England Street to Myrtle Street.

Robinson Street from Virginia Street to Maple Street.

Thompson Street from Duncan Street to the railroad tracks

All roadways closed for Train Day are scheduled to re-open at 6:00 p.m. Anyone with questions may contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600.