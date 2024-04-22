Ashland to celebrate 20 years of Train Day on Saturday

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Train Day returns for its 20th year this Saturday.

This family-friendly event invites you to explore historic Downtown Ashland, Virginia where you will find freight and passenger trains, touch-a-truck, model trains, railroad history, live music, kiddie rides, festival food, dance music, and gift shopping, according to event organizers.

Downtown Ashland Association Marketing Director Louise Keeton said they want to celebrate the tracks that run through their town of about 7,500 people.

She expects at least 20,000 people to fill Ashland on Saturday.

“I highly stress that you hop on the train and come into Ashland Train Day using the train. It stops you right here at Ashland Train Station and drops you in the middle of all the action,” Keeton recommended.

The town will offer free parking and shuttle service courtesy of Randolph Macon College.

They are also offering a record number of vendors and food trucks.

Model trains of every size and scale will be on display. Plus vintage railroad equipment and a red caboose. The event brings Virginia’s railroad history to life with two museums, three storytellers, and a 16-stop scavenger hunt, a press release said.

“Ashland is proud to host Train Day and welcome visitors from across our region and around the world to celebrate with us,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “Come see why we consider Ashland the Center of the Universe!”

Two Amtrak round-trip tickets to anywhere along the East Coast are being raffled off and a winner to be selected on Train Day.

