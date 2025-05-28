Ashland Theater announces free summer movie series

ASHLAND, Va. — The Ashland Theatre will be showing 10 family movies for free throughout the summer.

The summer movie series, funded by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, runs from June 9 to August 11, with show times on Mondays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ticket registration opens at 5 p.m. the night before each showing on the Ashland Theatre website.

The movies being shown this summer are:



Monday, June 9: Trolls Band Together

Monday, June 16: The Land Before Time

Monday June 23: The Bad Guys

Monday June 30: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Monday July 7: Migration

Monday July 14: Shrek

Monday July 21: An American Tail

Monday July 28: The Wild Robot

Monday August 4: Puss in Boots, The Last Wish

Monday August 11: Sing 2

Ashland Theater

Do you know about a good news story in your community? <b><i>Email the CBS 6 Newsroom</i></b>.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

<b class="rte2-style-bold">Blue Sky</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Facebook</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Instagram</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">X</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Threads</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">TikTok</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">YouTube</b>