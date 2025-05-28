Watch Now
Ashland Theater announces free summer movie series

Ashland Theater
Kim Emerson, Standout Arts
Ashland Theater
ASHLAND, Va. — The Ashland Theatre will be showing 10 family movies for free throughout the summer.

The summer movie series, funded by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, runs from June 9 to August 11, with show times on Mondays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ticket registration opens at 5 p.m. the night before each showing on the Ashland Theatre website.

The movies being shown this summer are:

  • Monday, June 9: Trolls Band Together
  • Monday, June 16: The Land Before Time
  • Monday June 23: The Bad Guys
  • Monday June 30: Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Monday July 7: Migration
  • Monday July 14: Shrek
  • Monday July 21: An American Tail
  • Monday July 28: The Wild Robot
  • Monday August 4: Puss in Boots, The Last Wish
  • Monday August 11: Sing 2
Ashland Theater Free Movie Mondays

