Ashland hosts 46th Railroad Run: Race the rails and trails

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland held its annual 46th Railroad Run — Race the Rails and Trails event on Saturday.

This has been a run that has been in the town for a long time," Monica Klisz, the co-race director, explained. "It is a major fundraiser for our organization, the Hanover Arts and Activities Center," Klisz said. "We are a building dating back to 1869. We used to be a Civil War medical facility. We have been many things. And currently... an arts organization in the town. We offer trainings, programs, studio space, music and lots of community events throughout the year."

Participants chose from various activities, including a 10k run, a 5k run, a kid's fun run and a combined run that included both the 5K and 10K distances.

For folks who preferred staying close to home, the event also offered a virtual 10k and 5k run that could be completed from the comfort of their own space.

Both kids and adults had the opportunity to win prizes after finishing their runs. Runners who placed first, second, or third in the 10k received gift cards ranging from $30 to $50.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hanover Arts and Activities Center. Click here to learn more or to make a donation.

