Silver pickup hit person walking and kept going in Ashland, police say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a silver pickup officers said hit a person and kept driving in Ashland Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on North Washington Highway south of Vitamin Shoppe Way just before 6 p.m., according to Officer Chip Watts with Ashland Police.

"An investigation determined that the pedestrian was walking north on North Washington Highway on the east side of the roadway when a pickup truck swerved and struck the pedestrian with the passenger side mirror of the truck," Watts said. "The pick-up truck did not stop and continued north on North Washington Highway."

Officers described the vehicle as a silver pickup missing its passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone who may have information about the case is urged to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.