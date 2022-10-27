Child found alone in Virginia motel has died: 'The worst child abuse case I have ever seen'

ASHLAND, Va. -- A Virginia mother and her boyfriend were charged with child neglect and abuse in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy found alone in an Ashland, Virginia motel room, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those same Crime Insider sources called the case "the worst child abuse case" they'd ever seen.

Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested without incident, Ashland Police confirmed.

Ashland Police were called to a motel, the Days Inn according to Crime Insider sources, along the 800 block of England Street on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m.

The reason for the call was a "medical emergency" involving the child.

"Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress," an Ashland Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the child was covered in bruises and had multiple bone fractures.

They also said the child was wearing a diaper that appeared to be several days old.

The child's mother told investigators said left the child with a friend while she went to work, according to Crime Insider sources.

"Officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived," the Ashland Police spokesperson said.

The child was taken to VCU Medical Center in critical condition. He died Thursday, October 20.

"Investigators have been and will continue working closely with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services.," the police statement continued. "This is an ongoing and active investigation."

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Ashland Police at 804-798-1227.

