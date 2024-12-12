Ashland New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball to help Hanover Arts and Activities Center renovations

ASHLAND, Va. — This New Year’s Eve, attendees are invited to don their finest attire and ring in 2025 while contributing to renovations at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center.

Established in the 1800s, the center, located on South Center Street, serves as a cornerstone of the Ashland community and is affectionately known as “The Center in the Center of the Universe,” according to Louise Keeton, director of operations for the Downtown Ashland Association.

Originally a Civil War hospital and church, the Hanover Arts and Activities Center now hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including the Fourth of July Parade, the Off the Rails Craft Beer Festival, weddings, and youth theater programs.

A portion of the proceeds from the Ashland New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will benefit programs organized by the Downtown Ashland Association as well as repairs to the historic building.

“This building has been here for 160 years, which makes it a beautiful place to have a festival or take an art class or get married like I did, but that also means there’s a lot of upkeep,” said center board member Brad Tuggle.

Plans for renovations include restoring the front columns, renovating the floors, and updating the HVAC system.

The Masquerade Ball will feature an evening of live music, fine dining, and unique experiences, according to a press release. Guests will enjoy live music from The Blue Guitar, catering by Strawberry Street Catering, drinks from Shaken Not Spurred, and brews from Center of the Universe Brewing Company. Additionally, refreshments will be provided by IL Forno Bar and Grill, along with a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight courtesy of The Caboose Market and Cafe.

“This is the first year that Downtown Ashland Association and Hanover Arts and Activities Center have merged our powers to really support our community before the new year begins. We are really excited to find new ways to bring the community together, ring in the new year, and support gorgeous spaces like this,” Keeton stated.

A highlight of the evening will include live and silent auctions with exclusive items and experiences, she said.

“From the artistry to the auctions, every element of this event embodies the spirit of Ashland,” she added. “It’s a night to honor our roots while looking ahead to a brighter future.”

The Masquerade Ball is scheduled for December 31 from 9 p.m. until midnight at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center. Limited VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase at AshlandVirginia.com.

