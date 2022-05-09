Ashland man charged with attempted murder after shooting

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man Sunday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

By the time deputies responded to the report of the shooting in the 9400 block of East Patrick Henry Road around 3 p.m., the victim and suspect had already fled the scene.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect and victim shortly after based off of descriptions they obtained.

The sheriff's office said they arrested Marshal Travis Wooten of Ashland without incident. In addition to attempted murder, he has also been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wooten is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

The victim was transported to a VCU Medical Center for treatment, but deputies said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.