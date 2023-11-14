Ashland invites visitors as they ‘Light Up the Tracks’

ASHLAND, Va. -- Near the holidays, Downtown Ashland Association’s Louise Keeton describes her town as straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

“You see those holiday movies and things and think, ‘Those towns don't really exist. Those people aren't really that cheerful.’ It does exist. It's here in Ashland, Virginia,” Keeton explained.

The Hanover town known as the “Center of the Universe” invites visitors as they transform the trackside historic district to celebrate the holidays.

Their Light Up the Tracks Celebration is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Downtown buildings are outlined in twinkling white lights, along with historic homes and Randolph-Macon College.

The whole of Ashland’s Center Street is illuminated, giving visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday card.

“Dominion Energy has been spending a lot of time putting up over 10,000 lights across a mile long,” Keeton stated. “You get the opportunity to experience our Hallmark town as if it is a living holiday postcard.”

The association is also hosting a light-up costume contest for the first time on Saturday.

The town’s Olde Time Holiday Parade is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Caroling takes place on Saturdays from November 25 through December 23 at 5 p.m.

Ashland Christmas Markets opens on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keeton said visitors will find handmade gifts and decor at local shops, and can warm up with a glass of wine or hot chocolate at Downtown Ashland’s many restaurants.

