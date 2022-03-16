Smoke alarms wake residents in Ashland house fire

ASHLAND, Va. — Three people were injured in an early morning house fire in Hanover County on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed the side of a home in the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road just before 3 a.m., according to Hanover County Fire and EMS officials.

Smoke alarms woke up the three people that were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

All three people were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries related to smoke inhalation, officials said.

Firefighters said the house is considered a total loss.

"Remember, smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, as well as inside of all sleeping areas. You should test your smoke alarm each month, change your batteries every spring and fall and replace the entire smoke alarm after 10 years," said Hanover County Fire and EMS on their Facebook. "Anyone requiring assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.