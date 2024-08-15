Hanover County celebrates opening of new ‘state of the art’ elementary school

ASHLAND, Va. — On Thursday, hundreds of students, families, community members, and guests joined together as Hanover County Public Schools cut the ribbon of Ashland Elementary School (AES), which officially marked the opening of the new public school.

AES is the first school constructed in Hanover County since Laurel Meadow Elementary School opened in 2008. Its opening day will be Monday, August 19 for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The new school combines Henry Clay Elementary, which previously served pre-K through second graders, and John M. Gandy Elementary, which catered to third through fifth graders.

“This state-of-the-art facility represents more than just bricks and mortar; it embodies our commitment to providing Ashland students with the best possible environment for their learning and growth,” said Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, HCPS Interim Superintendent.

Students led the Pledge of Allegiance while the NJROTC unit from nearby Patrick Henry High School presented the colors during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After the ceremony, guests were allowed to see the new school, touring designated areas including music rooms, classrooms, the cafeteria, and other key parts of the school.

“What a truly exciting day this is for Hanover County and, more importantly, a special day for our students, our teachers, and our families. This is a cornerstone of our commitment to outstanding educational opportunities for our Hanover children. This school is more than just a beautiful building; it represents an investment in the future of our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sue Dibble of the South Anna District.

The construction of AES marks the beginning of a series of school-building projects in Hanover County Public Schools.

Work has also been implemented to start working on replacement buildings for Battlefield Park Elementary School, Beaverdam Elementary School, and Washington-Henry Elementary School.

