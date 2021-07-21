Drive-by shooter wanted for firing 2 rounds on Ashland Street, police say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver accused of opening fire on an Ashland street Monday afternoon.

Ashland Police said a person driving a silver Honda fired off two rounds in the 500 block of Arlington Street in Ashland just before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12.

Police said no one was injured.

Officers released a surveillance image of the suspect’s car, which they said had a distinctive “Honda” decal on the front

windshield as well as a decal on the back window.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

