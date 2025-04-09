Environmental concerns about Hanover landfill expansion plan persist

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — It's the latest chapter in a county-wide fight over what will happen to a Hanover construction debris landfill near I-95.

Wednesday, the group hoping to expand the landfill once its current one reaches capacity sometime this summer, took a balloon test to determine what could be seen at its max height, said to be between 60-80 feet tall.

But neighbors with property that butts up to the landfill's property line said they never saw it. A short CBS 6 drone flight didn't capture it either.

"The balloon is not visible. It's mid-April now, and all of the leaves, as you can see, are on the trees as of the past few days," said Donnie Schemetti, who started a petition against the landfill's proposed expansion.

CBS 6 met with Schemetti in the Campbell Creek neighborhood, around 1,500-2,000 feet from the property line of the landfill, near where existing land would be used for its expansion.

"This balloon test is not representing what would be visible from the landfill from October, essentially until early April," he said.

However, visibility isn't what Schemetti and his neighbors are primarily worried about.

"It's the environmental impact that can do to kids and our families that keeps us up at night," Schemetti said.

A public EPA report shows the landfill had violations in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Steve Harrison, another resident who opposes the landfill, said he investigated the landfill's history himself.

“The existing operation failed to inspect one out of 100 loads, which does not meet state requirements," Harrison said. “Groundwater samples have detected a high level of toxins and carcinogens, and the landfill has been cited for underreporting illegal dumping, so we have a legitimate right to be concerned about these issues."

Watch: Hanover neighbors push back on landfill expansion plan: 'We found our voice'

At a March 20 Planning Commission meeting, those representing the landfill said out of 576 tests taken at the existing landfill, there were less than 10 deficiencies, said to be mostly from "clerical issues." They also said that utilizing an alternative space would take more time to open and start accepting construction waste, rather than using the land already there.

Prior to the meeting, businesses owners who rely on the landfill for their construction needs wrote letters to Hanover's Board of Supervisors saying they believe the landfill is clean, is being properly operated, and is the most convenient one to use in the region. They also expressed fears about illegal dumping if the expansion was not approved and the traffic problems using other landfills could cause.

"I have not been to a facility in Central Virginia that is more discreet, professional or safer," one business owner said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"Ashcake Road definitely provides the safest and friendliest landfill that I've seen," another said.

The county did provide a list of requirements the landfill owners would have to meet if it were to expand, which includes:



Submitting all sampling and reporting to the Department of Environmental Quality per the regulations of the landfill permit, in accordance with its requirements

Keeping the landfill at a maximum height of 80 fee

Including a 25-foot berm and a 100-foot natural buffer

Perform a Phase 1 Environmental/Historical Resources study prior to use

Paving the access road to prevent dust and debris

Not accepting liquids or hazardous waste material

Completing a noise study

However, residents say those requirements are not enough, noting that just 18 months ago, county leaders zoned the area near the landfill for Residential or Agricultural use.

"We would not have moved here if we would’ve known that they were going to put a huge pile of industrial waste next to the one that’s closing," Schemetti said. “If the county is willing to put an industrial waste landfill in our backyards and essentially say the convenience of local contractors and local businesses is more important than the families and communities that live here, then I feel like that is a very irresponsible decision.”

The Planning Commission ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the amended proposal for the landfill expansion.

A final vote will go before the County Board on April 23.

