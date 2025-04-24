Hanover Board of Supervisors votes to approve expansion of Ashcake Road Landfill

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to approve the expansion of the Ashcake Road Landfill Wednesday night.

The existing 80-foot-tall landfill, which takes construction debris, is set to reach capacity sometime this summer.

The expansion is essentially a second landfill on the same property as the existing one.

The site takes 165 tons of waste a day on average and can receive upwards of 500 tons a day.

Several business owners spoke out in favor of the landfill's expansion, saying that if the landfill ceased operations once it reached capacity, it could cause businesses to have to look for alternatives that may be farther away and more costly.

“It is a top-notch facility, in its management and how it’s run. And this landfill is desperately needed. It is needed throughout the entire Richmond area," said John Snead, a business owner in favor of the expansion.

“Without the dump being there, and utilizing it, I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what the people in Hanover County are going to do," said Kenneth Creasy, a former business owner who utilized the landfill for years.

Those opposed to the landfill expansion say a vote for the expansion would be a breach of trust, considering former board members voted the expansion down, citing a statement made several years ago by the landfill's representatives during a board meeting saying they would not use space in the landfill for an expansion.

Others opposed to the expansion said it does not align with the current zoning plans that protect the Historic Brown Grove community and other neighborhoods in the area.

Neighbors said their biggest concern was about conflicting reports about the landfill's environmental impact.

CBS 6 did receive letters from the Department of Environmental Quality from 2023 and 2024 that said that no violations were found when checked for compliance with Virginia Waste Management Code, the Virginia Solid Waste Relations, and SWP 574, which is a Virginia Water Protection permit related to activity that could impact wetlands and streams.

However, in 2024, the Department of Environmental Quality did send a warning letter the landfill's leadership, saying they may be in violation of State Water Control Law and Regulations, and the Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit.

Representatives for the landfill said out of 575 tests monitoring the outfall of storm water, there were only 10 deficiencies due to clerical errors.

They also said they had no evidence of contamination from the landfill, nor any negative impacts to the nearby Campbell Creek.

However, residents wondered about the lasting impacts of the landfill if it were to expand operations.

Earlier this month, the Planning Commission voted to approve an amended proposal for the landfill expansion, which provided a list of requirements should the landfill expand including:



Submitting all sampling and reporting to the Department of Environmental Quality per the regulations of the landfill permit, in accordance with its requirements

Keeping the landfill at a maximum height of 80 feet

Including a 25-foot berm and a 100-foot natural buffer

Perform a Phase 1 Environmental/Historical Resources study prior to use

Paving the access road to prevent dust and debris

Not accepting liquids or hazardous waste material

Completing a noise study

