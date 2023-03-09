Watch Now
Woman found dead in Richmond home, homicide investigation underway

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, March 9
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:32:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified a woman killed in Richmond Wednesday night.

Asha Hite, 39, of Richmond was found dead in a Hollister Avenue home at about 10:02 p.m., according to Richmond Police. She'd suffered "an apparent gunshot wound."

While the Medical Examiner works to determine the exact cause and manner of death, police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Major Crimes Detective Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

