As cold weather nears, when will Richmond build a 24/7 shelter?

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia heads into colder weather, Richmond's plans for a 24/7 inclement weather shelter continue.

Several months ago, CBS 6 shared that plans for a 24-hour shelter for the homeless stalled after Commonwealth Catholic Charities pulled out of the partnership with Richmond to complete the project.

As temperatures begin to dip, CBS 6 asked Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney where plans for the shelter stand as applications for the project closed on August 25.

"We are only as strong as those who are the most vulnerable in our community. And so this is a compassionate city, we work diligently to create solutions and create a safety net for our most vulnerable. My team and human services have been working on those solutions. We'll be able to roll those solutions out pretty soon," Stoney said.

When completed, the shelter would provide 150 beds, two meals a day, counseling services and outreach activities.

CBS 6 also reached out to the City of Richmond about which inclement weather shelters will be available for upcoming cold weather. At this time, we are still waiting to hear back.