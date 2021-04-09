Missing 5-year-old Ashland girl last seen with woman driving Ford Focus

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 5-year-old girl last seen with a woman police believe could be driving a silver Ford Focus.

Police said Aryiah Ross was reported around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, but her family has not where she has been since Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Police said the girl was last seen with Crystal Pitman, who officers think may be driving a silver four-door Ford Focus with VA license plates UPL 3571.

"Although there is no foul play indicated, her family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for her well-being given the amount of time that has transpired," police said.

Police described the child as having a light complexion, 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 39 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aryiah was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants and white shoes, according to police.

Police described Pitman as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the case or Aryiah's or Pitman’s whereabouts is urged to call the the Ashland Police Department at 804-730-6140.

