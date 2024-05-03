How Arts in the Park, started 'for a common good,' became one of the country's top art shows

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arts in the Park in Richmond's Byrd Park has become one of the top art shows in the country since it began more than five decades ago.

The show started when the Carillon Civic Association was founded as part of its mission to be more inclusive and bring the neighborhood together for "a common good."

"Something that we could do to meet other neighbors, something we could do to involve all the neighbors no matter what race, religion, anything," Carillon Civic Association President Paige Quilter explained.

Arts in the Park is more than just an art show. It is about fostering community spirit and reconnecting with friends.

"It's so great to go up and hug people and say thanks for coming out and thanks for volunteering and you see people that you know wandering around that you haven't seen since high school or college or old neighbors," Quilter said.

The event takes place near the iconic Carillon, which is under construction. Just look for the sea of tents.

"We're on the west side of the Carillon at the end of Blanton Avenue," Quilter said. "So, the whole west side all the way over to our tot lot which proceeds from Arts in the Park built. "

This year there will be a "diverse mixture" of more than 400 artists as well as food trucks and other food vendors.

"We don't allow any commercial work," Quilter explained. "So this is all original works and it's something that Richmond has come to recognize as a true rite of spring."

The event attracts visitors near and far. For two days, Byrd Park will become a bustling marketplace.

"Arts in the Park is a fine arts fine crafts, show and sale," Quilter said. "You will find every medium of art possible in the world at the show. Fom oil paintings down to crafts, such as glass painting, or birdhouses or anything that you want to find."

There is free parking and a shuttle service at City Stadium.

Arts in the Park is rain or shine Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Most of the works are under tents. We have just as bigger crowds when it rains as it does when the sun, so you know bring your umbrella and your ring boots and come on out."

Click here for more information about Arts in the Park.

