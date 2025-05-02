Arts in the Park returns to Richmond: 400 artists transform Byrd Park this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Byrd Park will transform into an artistic haven this weekend as Arts in the Park returns for its 54th year, featuring nearly 400 artists showcasing original works ranging from paintings to watercolors.

"It's a huge hodgepodge of wonderful, wonderful things. It basically is for everybody that wants something different in their house," said Paige Quilter with the Carillon Civic Association.

The event serves a deeper purpose beyond displaying artistic talent. Arts in the Park began in the 1970s during a time of integration as a way to unite the community.

"It was trying to come up with a way to bring the community together to do volunteering, and also to bring art back to Richmond," Quilter explained. "So it's been a lifelong 54 years for me... to bring the arts back to Richmond. But also, it's a great place to get to know your neighbors."

The iconic Carillon Tower provides a stunning backdrop for the event, with renovations nearly complete after significant investment.

"They're on the fourth stage now," Quilter said,. "Millions of dollars have gone into getting this beautiful tribute to World War I back up to where it needs to be, and so that the public can enjoy this park. It is just gorgeous."

Visitors can take advantage of free shuttle service from City Stadium, along with free parking and limited handicap accessibility to Byrd Park.

The 54th annual Arts in the Park runs Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at the Carillon in Byrd Park.

More Information: richmondartsinthepark.com

WATCH: How Arts in the Park became one of the country's top art shows

How Richmond's Arts in the Park became one of the country's top art shows

¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown's Island

The riverfront will come alive with the 24th Annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown's Island.

The celebration hosted by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights Hispanic and Latin American cultures through music, dance, food and community groups.

The festival takes place Saturday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More Information: quepasafestival.com

Derby Day

For those interested in Derby Day celebrations, the PROC Foundation will host a Derby Day Party at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m.

The event raises funds for educational scholarships and community programs throughout the Greater Richmond area.

More Information: Derby Day Party 2025

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.