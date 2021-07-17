Artist is raising money to benefit Virginia Capital Trail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield artist Anthony Bowes is using his talents to help inspire people to get outside and get moving while raising money for the Virginia Capital Trail.

For the month of July, Bowes is exploring all 51.7 miles of the trail and capturing his favorite landscapes and features on canvas.

Each painting will then be auctioned off on his Facebook page with the proceeds going to the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, which helps protect and enhance the trail.

Bowes hopes his artwork will inspire people to explore their own backyards.

“Everything I've gotten to explore so far, super cool. And they don't have any government funding,” Bowes said. “So I realized that I could help and encourage other people to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful state we live in with my artwork.”

A painting is revealed each Friday at 8 p.m. on Bowes’ Facebook page and the auction runs for 24 hours.

The first painting raised $120.