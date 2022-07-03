Police ID man killed; van driver wanted in Richmond hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a South Richmond hit-and-run crash last week.

Officers said 67-year-old Arthur “Duck” Lee Garner of Richmond died after he was hit by a van while trying to cross the intersection of Holly Springs Avenue and Broad Rock Road just before 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Richmond Police

Investigators said Sunday that witnesses described the vehicle that hit Garner as a a newer model, white passenger van with a yellow company logo on its side glass panels.

That van was last seen headed west on Hull Street toward Southside Plaza after the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Carter at 804-646-3755 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.