Talent and creativity will shine at Artistic Excellence 2024 event

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Art is the expression of creative skill and imagination, which comes in all forms.

Unfortunately, not all kids have the opportunity or funds to explore their own creativity through art.

The Chickahominy River Women Chapter of The Society, Inc. is on a mission to change that, one painting, dance, and song at a time.

Join them as young artists hit the stage at the first annual "2024 Artistic Excellence: Freedom in Motion" performance showcase this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All donations will help provide scholarships and stipends to help young people in the Richmond area to provide support for literary, visual, and performing artists.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels spoke with the event's Showcase Stage Manager Lead, Patrice Randall, who feels every child should get to experience art.

FULL INTERVIEW: Patrice Randall, Showcase Stage Manager Lead for Artistic Excellence 2024

"It is important because we want to showcase the community, and all the excellent things that are going on in the community with our young people," Randall said. "Because art is like freedom, creativity is freedom, and we want to be able to promote that, and have these young people do that kind of creativity. That's satisfying to the soul."

Randall said there will be a variety of great entertainment for everyone.

"We do have the Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center who has kids who have done clay and pottery art. We have the L. Douglas Wilder Middle School Classical Band, and these are young people who are going to bring us classic and jazz music. We have the Brown Ballerinas, and they're going to share a ballet production. We have the Regency Tap Dancers, and they're going to promote tap dancing. We also have the Richmond School of the Arts and BGA School of Music."

Our GeNienne Samuels will be the emcee of the event.

