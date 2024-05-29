Pair arrested following death of quadriplegic man inside Chesterfield home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Police say they have arrested two people in connection to the death of an adult found dead on July 25, 2023.

Police say on July 25 police were called to a residence in the 8600 block of Rainwater Road for a report that a man was in cardiac arrest.

The man, identified by police as Matthew R. Runion (36) as the victim. He was declared dead shortly after rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

According to investigators Runion lived in a residence with two caretakers as he was quadriplegic. Those caretakers have been identified as 54 year-old Louis R. Smith and 36 year-old Jennifer S. Stewart.

Police say their investigation indicated that Runion died as a result of long-term neglect.

Chesterfield Police say on May 20, 2024, Smith and Stewart were indicted with felony murder and felony abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection to the death.

They are currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

