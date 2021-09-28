Arrests made in Mechanicsville car thefts

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Hanover Sheriff's Deputies arrested three young men for stealing cars and things from cars.

Tommy Jermaine Clark, Jr., 19, of Richmond, Jermiah Jermaine Clark, 20, of Henrico; and Katrell Antonio Barksdale, 19, of Richmond Richmond, were charged with grand larceny auto theft, vehicle tampering, credit card theft, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

"On September 23, 2021, deputies responded to numerous larceny from vehicle incidents within the Mechanicsville area. On scene, deputies discovered several vehicles had been rummaged through with items stolen. Also, three vehicles were stolen," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote. "After a thorough investigation and working with our law enforcement counterparts from the Richmond Police Department, two vehicles have been recovered. Investigators are still actively searching for the remaining stolen vehicle."

Anyone with information about these cases was asked to contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.