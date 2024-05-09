17-year-old teenager charged in Richmond double murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 17-year-old teenager is under arrest and has been charged with the April murders of a Richmond couple.

The couple, 43-year-old Sherwarren Fleming and 40-year-old Monique Lambert were both shot and killed on April 11 on the 1600 block of Spotsylvania Street in Richmond.

The teen suspect, who was also injured during the shooting, was found near the scene of the murders. He was taken to

a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. At the time of the charge, the teen was already in police custody for a different incident.

This is a developing story.

