Arrest made in string of HVAC thefts in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- The Prince George County Police Department has announced they have made an arrest in connection to a string of HVAC thefts in the county.

This is a problem that CBS 6 has told you about for months.

Local News Thieves keep stealing HVAC units. He might offer them $100 to just 'go away' Wayne Covil

Prince George police identified the suspect as Scott Sykora, a 43 year-old resident of Hopewell, Va.

Police say during their investigation they discovered that Sykora was allegedly stealing the interior parts of air conditioners units from homes, businesses, and churches. "He then took the stolen components to a scrap metal facility in Richmond, exchanging them for money," police stated in a release.

Detectives state they believe that Sykora is connected to ten cases of theft in Prince George County alone. Police add, "Similar thefts have also occurred in other jurisdictions, Prince George Detectives are coordinating with the other localities to assist in their investigations."

The estimated cost of damage and theft allegedly done by Scott Sykora is around $100,000. He is being charged with felony destruction of property and larceny. He is being held a Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information, is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!