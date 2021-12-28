Arrest made in Hopewell Christmas Day homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in Hopewell on Christmas Day.

In the early morning hours of Christmas, the Hopewell Police Department began a homicide investigation,

The victim, Ishmael Simmons, 35, was found dead inside a home in the 1700 block of Davis Lane.

Warrants have been secured on Armani Maxwell Myrick, 21, of Petersburg.

The warrants include murder, breaking and entering, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and numerous other firearms offenses.

On Tuesday, Myrick was found in Northern Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody without incident.

“We want to thank the community as a whole for their support of our Detectives and Officers who worked tirelessly through the weekend; it’s important our citizens know that the partnership with our community does not take a break on weekends, holidays, or after hours,” said Chief A.J. Starke.

Members of the Hopewell Police are still investigating this homicide. Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.