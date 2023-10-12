Teen arrested in connection to September crash that killed this Hermitage High School student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Police announced Thursday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to a September 19 crash that killed a Hermitage High School student.

The teenager, whose identity has not been revealed due to his age, was arrested on the following charges:



Involuntary manslaughter

Reckless driving by speed

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without an operator's license

The crash, which killed 14-year-old Keyon Johnson, happened at the intersection of Olde West and Kilcolman Drives. Two other Hermitage High School students in the car survived the crash with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico police are continuing to investigate the crash and are reminding parents and guardians to take precaution in preventing unlicensed teenagers from driving any vehicles.

If you have any information on this incident, you are to call Officer T. Holmes at 804-501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or provide tips online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

