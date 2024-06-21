Suspect arrested in Henrico County road rage shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police say they have detained a suspect and have charges pending following a road rage shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday on Parham Road near Interstate 64.

According to police, two vehicles got into the road rage incident before the suspect opened fire on the other vehicle.

That vehicle, according to police, was hit but the people inside were not.

A suspect was detained by police and there are charges pending according to investigators.

