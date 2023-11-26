'Bigger and bigger' Richmond tradition proves 'the spirit is still alive,' Armstrong-Walker alumnae says

RICHMOND, Va. -- A beloved and long-standing tradition continued in the form of a parade for the third year Saturday.

The Armstrong-Walker Classic, a football game between the two Richmond schools the Saturday after Thanksgiving, drew tens of thousands of people for decades. But the tradition ended in 1978 when schools were reorganized.

"This great reuniting of one of the unity events that took place in the City of Richmond for 40 years," Howard Hopkins, an alum of Armstrong and Walker High School, said in 2021. "This represents a lot for the community in more than one way."

From a Hall of Fame event Friday to a parade, tailgate and game Saturday, the rivalry that once brought the community together is still doing so 45 years later.

“We had hope, we had tradition, we had things to look forward to," one alumnae said. “The Thanksgiving weekend meant that to everybody – everything.”

Part of the legacy project is a community outreach program, Gotta Have Sole. The goal is to collect 300 pairs of new sneakers for Richmond students. Click here for more information or to make a donation.



FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond tradition proves 'its not all about the violence,' Armstrong-Walker alumnae say