Dozens of Armstrong students honored for their service and great grades

RICHMOND, Va. — Armstrong High School in Richmond made history Tuesday morning as 85 students were inducted into the school's first-ever National Honors College.

The students earned their places by balancing extracurricular activities and community service while maintaining high GPAs.

"We always like to say we want the focus to be academics, and we know we have smart kids here. We just want the world to know we have smart kids here," Principal Kelly Carter said.

For 11th grader Kellice Banks and valedictorian Billy Perry, the achievement represents years of hard work.

"I'm proud of myself to know that I've changed my life around and been able to accomplish so many different things," Perry said.

The Honors College encompasses eight different societies: Beta Club, W.E.B. Du Bois Honor Society, National Athletic Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Patricia James chapter of the National English Honors Society, Harry E Savage Sr. chapter of the National Music Honors Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, and The National Honor Society.

Patricia Janes, who the English chapter at Armstrong was named after was in attendance. Both she and Harry E. Savage Jr., the son of Harry E. Savage Sr. who had also had a chapter named after his father said they were honored to witness the student's achievements. "Armstrong has always been a school that strives for excellence and this is just a testimony that the legacy is continuing," said Janes.

Savage said his father taught at Armstrong for over three decades and would be proud of all that the students have accomplished. "My father was very dedicated to his profession and he loved his students," Savage said.

Sonja Branch Wilson with the Honors College expressed pride in the opportunities they offer students.

"Over here on 2300 Cool Lane, we are putting in the work so the students can receive this sort of honor and their excellence can be exhibited," Branch Wilson said. "We are the only high school in this area to have eight honors societies."

During the ceremony, each student was called up, presented with a cord, and cheered on by family, friends, and teachers. They were encouraged to use this milestone as a stepping stone toward accomplishing their dreams.

Perry offered words of encouragement to his fellow students: "I like to tell anybody that nothing stops but yourself. If you want to be great, you're going to be great. It's all about your mindset and what you do."

