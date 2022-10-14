Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots

RICHMOND, Va. — The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated Thursday night during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.

Richmond Police said they responded to the reports of random gunfire in the area just after 9 p.m. with support from Henrico Police and Virginia State Police.

After determining that no one was injured at the game, they evacuated the stadium and searched the area.

Police said they didn't find any evidence that the gunshots had been fired at the stadium and believe it was heard from the Fairfield Court apartment complex — which is just behind the stadium.

Per report: the game between @PHfootballETP and @AHSSportsRVA was paused in the 4th quarter and the field evacuated after gunfire was heard across the street from the stadium@CBS6 #FSFCBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) October 14, 2022

"During this incident the players on the field and residents in the stands took cover and we are thankful that this was not an active shooter situation and that no one was injured as a result," said Richmond Police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Report a tip anonymously at any time by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.