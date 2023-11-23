Armstrong High School football coach suspended for regional championship game

RICHMOND, Va. -- Armstrong High School football head coach Jeremy Pruitt has confirmed to CBS 6 that he has been suspended for the Wildcats regional championship game Friday night.

The suspension was allegedly brought on by social media posts he made following his team beating Thomas Jefferson High School's football team this past Friday.

That would mean that Pruitt cannot be at practices during the suspension which he and the school are appealing. That appeal will be held on Friday.

Armstrong will play Brentsville District for their first regional title in school history Friday night.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!