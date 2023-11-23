Watch Now
Armstrong High School football coach suspended for regional championship game

Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 08:37:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Armstrong High School football head coach Jeremy Pruitt has confirmed to CBS 6 that he has been suspended for the Wildcats regional championship game Friday night.

The suspension was allegedly brought on by social media posts he made following his team beating Thomas Jefferson High School's football team this past Friday.

That would mean that Pruitt cannot be at practices during the suspension which he and the school are appealing. That appeal will be held on Friday.

Armstrong will play Brentsville District for their first regional title in school history Friday night.

