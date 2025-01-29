Armed security coming to GRTC buses in Richmond: 'I hope it makes people feel safer'

RICHMOND, Va. — Armed security will begin patrolling the GRTC bus system in Richmond next month as part of a new program to make riders feel safer.

This program includes Public Safety Officers and Public Safety Ambassadors and comes in response to concerns about unsafe behavior on the buses and at bus stops.

Aries Franklin, an 18-year-old who has been using GRTC since he was 13, said he has seen some troubling situations while riding.

"I’ve definitely seen some situations where people would not feel safe, around the bus stops or even on the bus these past couple years," he explained.

He feels things have gotten worse recently.

The new program aims to improve safety by having more staff visible for riders.

"The whole goal behind the program is to create visibility and a customer service presence through the systems," Kevin Hernandez, from GRTC said.

Starting on February 3, there will be armed Public Safety Officers and Ambassadors on duty every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The officers are trained professionals who will know how to deal with problems and will work with local police if needed, he said.

Riders will see these officers at major bus stops and on the Pulse line.

The Safety Ambassadors will be traveling on buses and walking around bus stations to help keep everyone safe.

Hernandez mentioned that GRTC looked at other bus systems across the country to develop this program.

"We do see on a daily basis, disruptions that happen on the bus every day, so we want to minimize those long-term," he said.

Hernandez hopes the program will help riders feel secure.

"After we have the first year of the program, what else can we do to help the riders or help the staff," he said. "I mainly hope that it makes people feel safer to ride GRTC."

With these new changes starting in February, GRTC wants to create a safer environment for everyone using the bus system.

