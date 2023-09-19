Richmond Police asking for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying one of two suspects in an armed robbery.

On September 9, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of North 27th Street for an armed robbery report.

Officers arrived and found a male who reported that he was approached by two unknown males who were armed. The suspects stole a firearm, wallet, and other items before fleeing the area.

There were no injuries in the robbery.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

