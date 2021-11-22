Armed robbers hold up Chester Cracker Barrel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said no one was hurt after two armed robbers held up the Cracker Barrel in Chester Sunday night.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 12400 block of Redwater Creek Road just before 8:50 p.m. for a robbery call.

Police said that two men walked into the restaurant and robbed it.

Officers said nobody was hurt.

Police are expected to release additional details about the crime later tonight.

