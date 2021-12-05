Armed robber holds up Chesterfield 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man police said held up a 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the crime happened around 1:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers said a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and running off.

Officers said no one was hurt.

Police described the suspect as a black male roughly 50–55 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and a goatee.

The man was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sunglasses and blue jeans.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.