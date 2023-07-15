Watch Now
Police: 3 masked armed robbers hold up Chesterfield convenience store, police say

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 15, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three armed robbers wearing ski masks who held up a Chesterfield convenience store early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 5549 Belmont Road around 5 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Officers said three men walked into the store, pulled out guns and demanded money from the clerk.

Belmont 7-11 photo 1 .jpg

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Officers said no one was injured.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Belmont 7-11 photo 3.jpg

Officials said the second suspect was a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes, black and white shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Police described the third suspect as as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Belmont 7-11 photo 2.jpg

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

