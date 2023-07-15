Police: 3 masked armed robbers hold up Chesterfield convenience store, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three armed robbers wearing ski masks who held up a Chesterfield convenience store early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 5549 Belmont Road around 5 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Officers said three men walked into the store, pulled out guns and demanded money from the clerk.

Chesterfield Police

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Officers said no one was injured.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Chesterfield Police

Officials said the second suspect was a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes, black and white shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Police described the third suspect as as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Chesterfield Police

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

