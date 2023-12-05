Richmond woman hoped her cousin was safe, as his video of a deadly Virginia home explosion went viral

RICHMOND, Va. -- While people from across the world are now following the latest developments in a massive duplex explosion in Arlington, a Richmond woman knew of the unfolding situation hours before the blast was caught on a now-viral video.

Megan Wilson said beginning Monday afternoon, her cousin began sending videos to their family Snapchat group of the police situation playing out in his Arlington neighborhood.

“He was supposed to be at a soccer game," Wilson said about her cousin's plans, which quickly changed when he realized what was happening. "Of course, we didn’t anticipate a giant explosion, but I mean they are on their rooftop, and it’s just across the street, and there’s only like ten houses in their cul-de-sac, so there’s not a lot of distance.”

Wilson's cousin recorded the video of the explosion that has been viewed around the world. What began as a faraway curiosity after seeing videos of swat members surrounding the home turned to worry once Wilson said her cousin sent the blast video.

“We must have watched it ten times in a row in complete disbelief. Then, I didn’t hear from my cousin and his wife for a minute. Then, before we knew it, [the video] was on Twitter carried away by the interweb.”

Once they found out her cousin and his pregnant wife, who were both on the roof of their building when the blast occurred, was safe, Wilson began trying to help them field the dozens of media requests that quickly followed.

Wilson works in communications and public relations.

On Tuesday, officials said the suspect, identified as 56-year-old James Yoo, is believed to have died in the explosion.

The exact cause of the blast is under investigation, as is Yoo's social media postings prior to the incident.

"This story is still unfolding," Wilson said. “How does someone blow up a house like that? I don’t know. What’s the story with this guy? We know there’s something going on but we don’t have a full picture.”

A heavy police presence remained in the neighborhood Tuesday.

Wilson said her cousin and his wife are now staying with other family members in Northern Virginia. She said the couple is resilient, but that their family plans to help them process what they witnessed, as best they can.

"There’s still a presence there, an active, chaotic scene. They don’t have power. They eventually left to get my cousin’s wife set up and comfortable," Wilson said. "I did talk to him this morning as he was leaving, and we had like a debrief about it. He seems calm, and they’re on their way to safety and calmness.”

Officials said no one else was injured in the explosion.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.