Search underway for missing Chesterfield teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Ariel Snow, 16, was last seen leaving her residence in the 3800 block of Monza Drive on August 15, according to Chesterfield Police. She is believed to be in need of her epilepsy medicine.

Ariel was described as about 5’ 6” tall and 185 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit.

Chesterfield Police

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.