Crime Insider: Bystander shot after argument breaks out in Highland Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Police continued their search Tuesday night for two men who Crime Insider sources say got into an argument on Richmond's North Side, ending with shots fired.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett an argument broke out between two men near a traffic circle in the Highland Park area, ending with shots fired and an innocent bystander being hit with a bullet.

Some working in the area said they heard the shouting, and then the pop of gun shots.

"Definitely wasn't expecting to roll up on this, especially in Highland Park," said Pastor Valerie Coley.

Coley was passing through the area to see a client.

"In broad daylight ... this is not normal," Coley said. "It's really something that perplexes me, that we can't resolve conflicts without ending up in gun violence."

The victim's injury is non-life threatening. According to a witness, there was a blood trail from the corner of Second Avenue to a nearby gas station where the victim got into a car and was driven to the hospital.

Coley, who is a volunteer for the city's Trauma Healing Response Network, said it's obvious more work needs to be done to address violence in the Richmond community.

"We work really hard at the Trauma Healing Response Network, we work hard in areas we are assigned to. But it's going to take a collective effort from everyone," Coley said. "We need to put aside our differences and stop trying to hurt or harm each other emotionally, physically, politically. I'm sick of it. The real gangs are in those positions and it's sad because they can't look beyond themselves."

Sources said both men in the argument ran off after the shots were fired. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage to find suspect information.

