She picks up bags of litter on her daily walk. Now others are joining in the community clean-up.

COLNIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Mary Ann Hamilton, of Colonial Heights, has taken it upon herself to tackle the city's litter problem.

She has been picking up trash on her daily walks.

“This is something I can do, and I enjoy being outside each day,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton started her cleanup efforts for exercise 20 years ago, collecting just one bag of trash per day.

Now, she often finds herself gathering as many as four bags in a single walk.

“I will say the amount of trash has grown exponentially over those past 20 years,” she said.

Her efforts have caught the attention of other residents who also witness the increasing litter problems, especially along Archer Avenue.

“A few weeks ago, there was a volunteer crew out, and they did a real thorough job, but it’s back," Larry Tipton, who drives along Archer Avenue several times a week, said.

Tipton added that litter has become a significant issue not just on roads but along the Appomattox River as well, labeling it “just a dumping ground.”

He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement.

“I do wish they would start policing more and levying fines when they see it," he said.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said it was actively addressing the litter issue by raising community awareness through social media and roadside message boards.

“Even with this community help, with citizens picking up garbage there, within just a matter of hours or days, it’s accumulating again,” said Colonial Heights Police Captain Jason Chimera.

In response to the litter problem, the city has organized a citywide cleanup and adopt-a-roadway event scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

The city emphasized the importance of community participation in keeping the environment clean.

For more information about the event call 804-520-9334 or email peterrsons@colonialheightsva.gov .

