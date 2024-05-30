Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Office park site near Virginia Center Commons planned for hundreds of apartments

TelegraphRdApts-2PA.jpg
BizSense
TelegraphRdApts-2PA.jpg
Posted at 6:41 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 06:41:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia Center Commons continues to transform into an urban-style, mixed-use village, an apartment building in the works next door is set to add even more residential density at the former mall site.

Tennessee-based Bristol Development Group is planning a five-story, 279-unit building at 10551 Telegraph Road, across from VCC and beside the Citizens Bank Office Park next to Interstate 95.

Bristol, which has developed several apartment complexes around Richmond, is working on the Telegraph Road project with property owners Mohawk Investment Partners I LLC and National Financial Realty-Richmond LLC. The 7-acre project site includes Mohawk’s 3-acre parcel at 10551 Telegraph and part of National Financial’s Colonial Place office park at 10561 Telegraph Road.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone