Office park site near Virginia Center Commons planned for hundreds of apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia Center Commons continues to transform into an urban-style, mixed-use village, an apartment building in the works next door is set to add even more residential density at the former mall site.

Tennessee-based Bristol Development Group is planning a five-story, 279-unit building at 10551 Telegraph Road, across from VCC and beside the Citizens Bank Office Park next to Interstate 95.

Bristol, which has developed several apartment complexes around Richmond, is working on the Telegraph Road project with property owners Mohawk Investment Partners I LLC and National Financial Realty-Richmond LLC. The 7-acre project site includes Mohawk’s 3-acre parcel at 10551 Telegraph and part of National Financial’s Colonial Place office park at 10561 Telegraph Road.

