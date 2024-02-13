Work begins on Grove Ave. apartments, cohousing project on Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Work is underway in the city on a pair of sizable multifamily developments that together will bring more than 450 new bedrooms to Scott’s Addition and the Museum District.

At 3600 Grove Ave., demolition is in full swing on the former Windsor Senior Living building, which will make way for Georgia-based Flournoy Development Group’s 253-unit, six-story building.

Over near Scott’s Addition, construction equipment recently arrived at 1101 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., where D.C.-based Outlier Realty Capital will build a six-story cohousing development.

Crews made quick work demolishing the former assisted living facility on Grove Avenue, with the majority of the nearly 70-year-old building coming down in a matter of days. Windsor had operated for decades at the corner of North Thompson Street before closing in 2021.

