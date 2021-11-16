Watch
Crews respond to fire at South Richmond apartment complex

Crews from Richmond and Chesterfield responded to a fire at a South Richmond apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 07:12:22-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews from the City of Richmond and Chesterfield County responded to a fire at an apartment complex in South Richmond early Tuesday morning.

The complex is located in the 5000 block of Snead Road.

Officials at the scene told CBS 6 they had to evacuate residents from the building.

Firefighters have not said if anyone was injured or if the fire is under control yet.

This is breaking news story. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

