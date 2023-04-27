3 units 'unlivable' after fire at Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Henrico County Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Hermitage Road just after 6:05 p.m.

A battalion chief said the fire started on the second floor of a two-story building that houses four units.

WTVR Hermitage Road Apartment Fire

Officials said that after the fire, which took about 25 minutes to get under control, three of the units were "unlivable."

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping the residents displaced by the fire, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.