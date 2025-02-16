Missing Chesterfield girls were last seen together Saturday evening, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find two missing Chesterfield girls last seen together Saturday evening.

Chesterfield Police said 12-year-old Anyeli-Nicole A. Banegas and 11-year-old Ruby C. Escobedo are missing.

No additional details were provided.

Police described Banegas as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Escobedo was described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



