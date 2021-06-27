Troopers ID motorcyclist killed in I-64 crash in Virginia

YORK COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in York County Friday night.

Troopers were called to the wreck just before 10 p.m. on I-64 west near the exit for Route 199.

"According to witnesses, a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes and passing traffic on the right shoulder," a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. "Just as the motorcycle re-entered the travel lane, a 2020 Kia Sportage was merging into the same lane and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Antuan J. White of Williamsburg, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, officials said

The King George woman driving the SUV and her passenger were not injured in the crash, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.