Richmond father murdered just two years after losing son to gun violence: 'I pray that God starts working'

RICHMOND, Va. -- On August 23, the family of 44-year-old Antonio Lewis learned of his murder through a phone call and a social media post.

"We share two children together, he has four total children and four grandchildren," Jame'lle Payne said.

Lewis was shot by a masked man multiple times on the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

WTVR

It was captured on video Friday afternoon and later uploaded to Instagram.

"Social media and the world we are in today - the children are exposed to way much more than I was ever exposed to and just because you can do it, should you do it?" Payne said. "I reported it, many others reported it - it should quickly come down."

WTVR Antonio Lewis

Lewis’ family including his children and grandkids all watched and heard the horror.

"Nobody wants that, nobody wants that visual in their head and even though it was on that Instagram account, whoever recorded it, the Lord will hold you accountable."

Accountability is something Payne says she will pray for - she is a mother who also lost her son Keon Lewis, Antonio's oldest son, to gun violence in Petersburg in June 2022.

WTVR Jame'lle Payne

Antonio also lost a daughter from a different relationship in a car crash last March.

She truly believes Antonio was struggling with dealing with the deaths of two of his children.

"We love Antonio, we love Mia and I'll forever love Keon. I really, really pray that God starts working and some of these cases get resolved."

Police are looking for help on this homicide. It appears Antonio was walking to a nearby dumpster when he was shot.

If you have any information on Antonio’s murder, police say you can call Crimestoppers or submit that information using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.