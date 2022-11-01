Case dismissed against man arrested for killing Virginia reporter

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk judge dismissed the case against a man charged with killing three people, including Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, in a downtown Norfolk shooting.

Antoine Legrande Jr. appeared in court Tuesday on second-degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection to the March shooting. But two of the three subpoenaed witnesses never showed up in court.

Without those witnesses, it was determined there was not enough to prove probable cause, so the case was dropped.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said they wanted to hold the correct person accountable for the crime and to do so, they need witnesses to come forward and testify about what they saw.

LeGrande was scheduled to be released Tuesday afternoon. Charges against him can be refiled, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth was pronounced dead at the scene of the March shooting

Jenkins, 25, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A third victim, Marquel Andrews, 24, of Portsmouth, was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 12.

This is a developing story.